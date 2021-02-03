ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
TPL Trakker to power B4U Cabs’ ride hailing services in Pakistan

03 Feb 2021

KARACHI: TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company providing Telematics and location based services and solutions, has partnered with B4U Cabs, a new entrant in the ride hailing services market based in Lahore.

Following the partnership, TPL Trakker’s location based service (LBS) APIs, will power B4U Cab’s Ride Hailing Mobile Apps for consumers and cab drivers. The Lahore-based startup aims to expand operations throughout the country, and offers competitive rates for fares even during peak hours.

With the largest location based dataset covering 400 cities, 5 million geocoded addresses and 600,000 km of road network, TPL Trakker is ideally positioned to meet the needs of B4U Cabs, supporting their continued growth and success in the On-Demand Services Industry.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at B4U Cabs’ head office in Lahore. Present at the ceremony, from TPL Trakker, were Amina Ahmed, Head of Enterprise Sales and Zohaib Saeed, Manager, Business Development & Key Accounts. Nauman Zafar, Manager, Business Process and Backend Operations, Usman Kifayat, Senior Manager, Care and Mohiuddin, Marketing Manager, represented B4U Cabs.

Speaking on the collaboration, Amina Ahmed, Head of Enterprise Sales, TPL Trakker said, “We take deep pride in partnering with yet another startup; a Company that truly believes in the premise of ‘the customer always comes first. I am confident that our expertise in location data will help B4U Cabs achieve their business objectives.”

Umair Butt, COO, B4U Cabs said, “TPL Trakker & B4U Cabs’ coming together marks the inception of a new era in ride hailing services.

We will progress by staying and working together and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with TPL Trakker.”—PR

