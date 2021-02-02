World
White House plans to send vaccine doses to retail pharmacies
- White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said the program will launch next week and make 1 million doses available to 6,500 stores.
02 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: The White House will launch a new program making coronavirus vaccines available to retail pharmacies starting on Feb 11, a top aide said on Tuesday.
White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said the program will launch next week and make 1 million doses available to 6,500 stores.
PM Imran kicks off COVID-19 vaccine drive in Pakistan
White House plans to send vaccine doses to retail pharmacies
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Read more stories
Comments