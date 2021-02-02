ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat steadies after French sale to Egypt

  • A fall in the euro to its lowest in around two months against the dollar also brightened European export prospects.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

PARIS: Euronext front-month wheat futures turned higher on Tuesday after an earlier one-week low as a large sale of French wheat to Egypt boosted export sentiment.

March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext exchange, settled up 2.50 euros, or 1.1pc, at 226.00 euros ($271.52) a tonne.

It earlier fell to 222.25 euros, its lowest since Jan. 25, before again holding support around 222 euros.

Further-away delivery positions for 2021 crop ended slightly lower.

Euronext front-month prices had been retreating from a 7-1/2 year high of 240.25 euros in mid-January in line with a pullback in Chicago wheat.

Talk of sizeable Australian wheat shipments to China, which could curb strong Chinese imports of French wheat this season, and speculation that planned export taxes could spur farmer selling in Russia also cooled the Euronext rally, traders said.

But Tuesday's sale of 240,000 tonnes of French wheat to Egypt, as part of a 480,000 tonne tender purchase by state buyer GASC, revived French exports.

"Exporters have let go of some French supplies they had while China looks like taking a fair bit of Australian wheat," one trader said.

A fall in the euro to its lowest in around two months against the dollar also brightened European export prospects.

In Poland, exporter purchase offers for 12.5pc protein wheat fell about 10 zloty on the week to around 990 zloty (220.9 euros) a tonne for February delivery to port silos, tracking the recent weakness in Paris.

"Polish 12.5pc protein wheat is still competitive on the world market," one Polish trader said.

"There is quite heavy activity in the ports with a lot of small coasters loading wheat and other grains for the inter-EU market. But only one large ship is loading Polish wheat for third countries, a vessel in Gdynia taking on 30,000 tonnes for Algeria."

Poland is thought to have sizeable export supplies, despite heavy shipments as demand from domestic buyers is still low, he said.

Wheat export Dollar euros GASC French wheat Euronext exchange

Paris wheat steadies after French sale to Egypt

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters