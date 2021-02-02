IHC summons DC ICT in IB housing society's election case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned deputy commissioner ICT on a petition against the appointment of election committee for elections of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Cooperative Housing Society.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case filed by Rehbar Group against the election committee.

The petitioner’s lawyer appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the two members of election committee belonged to the opponent group. The deputy commissioner had previous ordered to change the committee but later withdraw it under pressure.

The two members could affect the transparency of elections.

The court summoned deputy commissioner and adjourned hearing till coming Monday.