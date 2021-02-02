Pakistan
IHC summons DC ICT in IB housing society's election case
- The court summoned deputy commissioner and adjourned hearing till coming Monday.
02 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned deputy commissioner ICT on a petition against the appointment of election committee for elections of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Cooperative Housing Society.
Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case filed by Rehbar Group against the election committee.
The petitioner’s lawyer appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the two members of election committee belonged to the opponent group. The deputy commissioner had previous ordered to change the committee but later withdraw it under pressure.
The two members could affect the transparency of elections.
The court summoned deputy commissioner and adjourned hearing till coming Monday.
PM Imran kicks off COVID-19 vaccine drive in Pakistan
IHC summons DC ICT in IB housing society's election case
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Read more stories
Comments