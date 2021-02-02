Pakistan
Zardari files plea to IHC for exemption from appearance
- He prayed the court to grant his client exemption from hearing. A division bench of IHC would hear the bail petition of Asif Zardari on Wednesday.
02 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday once again filed a plea to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from appearance in his interim bail petition in an inquiry pertaining to suspicious transaction of Rs 8 billions.
The plea filed through Farouk H. Naek stated that his client was again admitted to Ziauddin Hospital Karachi on January 10, due to chest pain.
He prayed the court to grant his client exemption from hearing. A division bench of IHC would hear the bail petition of Asif Zardari on Wednesday.
PM Imran kicks off COVID-19 vaccine drive in Pakistan
Zardari files plea to IHC for exemption from appearance
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Read more stories
Comments