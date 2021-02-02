ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA rejects bill seeking permission before accused lawmakers arrest

  • He suggested that institutions must write to NA speaker or Senate chairman in case of any allegation against any parliamentarian.
APP 02 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Tuesday rejected a bill seeking scrutiny of allegations against the lawmakers by a special committee before their arrest with authority to decide at the preliminary stage about further legal proceedings against the accused.

The bill – the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article-66) – was sponsored by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Syed Javed Husnain but it was rejected after being opposed by the Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bokhari.

The mover of the bill said the parliament was the supreme body which legislates for welfare of the people but its members could be arrested unlike other institutions which had their internal system to investigate allegations against their employees.

He suggested that institutions must write to NA speaker or Senate chairman in case of any allegation against any parliamentarian.

The custodians of the houses should constitute special committees which should investigate and decide whether its member was guilty or not, Hasnain said adding police could not arrest any personnel of anti-corruption department while anti-corruption did not take action against personnel of the Federal Investigation Agency.

Like such institutions, the parliament should have authority to review or scrutinize the charges against its members. The parliamentary secretary for law and justice opposed the bill and said public representatives should be accountable of their acts as they were more responsible as compared to the others.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Naveed Qamar said ethics committees existed in various parliaments of the world and it would not be strange here if cases against the parliamentarians were reviewed by the parliament at the initial stage.

National Assembly

NA rejects bill seeking permission before accused lawmakers arrest

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters