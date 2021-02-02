ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All necessary measures to be ensured for coordinating CPEC projects: CM Balochistan

  • He added that CPEC has entered in phase II and the full functioning of Gwadar Port would bring development and prosperity in the region.
APP 02 Feb 2021

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday directed to ensure all necessary steps to coordinate China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

"CPEC is the best project for Pakistan’s social and economic development and it guarantees the country’s bright future," he said while chairing a meeting to review progress on the projects under CPEC in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, CPEC Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the CPEC projects would ensure employment for local people.

Central Asian countries were also taking keen interest in investing in CPEC, he said.

He added that CPEC has entered in phase II and the full functioning of Gwadar Port would bring development and prosperity in the region.

The meeting was briefed by the Chairman CPEC Authority and Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development on the progress of CPEC related projects in Balochistan.

The meeting was informed that 23 projects have been formulated in energy, road infrastructure, railways, industrial cooperation and socio-economic sectors under CPEC.

Moreover, a 1320 MW coal fire power plant project has been completed in Hub under CPEC.

The Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan has been completed. Physical work of the Gwadar International Airport, Gwadar East-Bay Expressway, Gwadar Port and Free Zone Development, Pak-China Friendship Hospital has also been started.

The meeting vowed to expedite the development works related to CPEC projects.

The meeting agreed to set up a special desk to track the follow-up and progress of projects.

Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal, Provincial Ministers Mir Arif Jan Mohammad Hassani, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Parliamentary Secretary Information Bushra Rind, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Saboor Kakar, Chief Minister Principal Secretary Zahid Saleem, Secretaries of departments concerns and senior officials attended the meeting.

Jam Kamal Khan

All necessary measures to be ensured for coordinating CPEC projects: CM Balochistan

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters