SC issues notices to respondents over fake degrees of PBC lawyers

APP 02 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the respondents on the issue of fake degrees of Punjab Bar Council (PBC) lawyers.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding degrees and licenses of lawyers.

During the course of proceedings, petitioner Advocate Aneeq Khatana said that he was being retaliated against for raising the issue of fake degrees. The Lahore High Court was also against the petitioners and they were not being heard anywhere, he added.

He said that he campaigned against 16 nominated judges of Lahore High Court and after their campaign, the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court withdrew the names of the nominated judges.

Justice Bandial said that not the nominated judges but the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court was ridiculed.

The counsel said that the degrees of lawyers including Punjab Bar Council officials were fake.

He said that if he didn't raise the issue, lawyers with fake degrees would become judges. He said that false FIRs were registered against the petitioners.

The court after hearing arguments issued notices to the respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

SC issues notices to respondents over fake degrees of PBC lawyers

