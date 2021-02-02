ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Inflation rate gradually comes down to a comfortable level: Faisal Javed

  • He said public welfare was the main objective of the economic policy of PM Imran Khan's government.
APP 02 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Tuesday said that the Inflation rate was gradually coming down to a comfortable level as government has taken a number of difficult decisions that have started yielding positive results on the economic front.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal admitted that the country had witnessed a rise in inflation but now it was under control as compared to previous days, adding government's main challenge was not the opposition but issues like inflation.

He said public welfare was the main objective of the economic policy of PM Imran Khan's government, adding, the deserving people of the country were facing hardships due to poor policies of the past corrupt governments.

However, the PTI with its fruitful policies would correct all these wrongdoings by providing equal opportunities to every citizen of the country, he mentioned.

He said PM Imran Khan has only one mission and that was to change the destiny of nation towards a welfare state where every citizen would get equal rights, corruption free society, transparent and easy access to justice.

Senator said Prime Minister Imran Khan was still struggling to fulfill promises it had made to his supporters during his days in opposition to bring the country on track of progress.

He said PTI government would not deceive the public through hollow slogans of change rather it was improving governance and ensuring transparency in all affairs under the committed leadership of PM Imran.

He also hailed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to become Pakistan’s first province which has provided all its residents many facilities including health insurance..

Replying to a question, he said we had received huge response from the public upon PM 's direct interaction with them through telephone where they can address their problems on their own door steps.

He also appealed the public to lodge their concern complaints on PM citizen's portal and utilize the opportunity properly as PM Imran Khan himself was monitoring all system.

