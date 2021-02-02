Pakistan
Purpose of PM’s interaction with public to resolve their problems: Shibli
02 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday the purpose of Prime Minister Imran Khan's interaction with the general public yesterday was to identify their problems and find the possible solution.
In a tweet, he said the Prime Minister has presented his vision to the nation.
He said such an interaction provides an opportunity to the public to directly pose their questions and the government also benefits from the public suggestions. This, he said, is the cornerstone of democracy.
