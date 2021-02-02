ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA rejects two bills, refers 11 bills to Committees

  • The Chair deferred two bills on the request of movers which were the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article-84) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
APP 02 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly rejected two bills and referred eleven private members’ bills to the relevant standing committees after their introduction in the House.

The House witnessed introduction of eleven private members’ bills which were referred to the relevant standing committees. These bills were included the Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020; (Article-59); the Islamabad beekeeping and Honey Regulation and Production Bill, 2021; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 278 and Schedule-II); the Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Islamabad Consumers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (sections 2, 5 and 12); the National Food Safety, Animal and Plant Health Regulatory Authority Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the National Poverty Reduction Bill, 2020; the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Two motions seeking permission to introduce as many bills were rejected by the House after voice voting. These bills were the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article-66).

The Chair deferred two bills on the request of movers which were the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article-84) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Sponsored jointly by the PTI and PPP lawmakers, the House passed the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (Amendment) Bill, 2020 after clause by clause reading.

Ten reports of Standing Committees on Interior were presented in the House. These bills were the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Terrorist Affected Areas (Special Court) (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Islamabad Capital Territory Shops, Business and Industrial Establishments (Security) (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Islamabad Consumers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020] (Section-9); the Islamabad Consumers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (section-12) and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Three reports –one each of the Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, Religious Affairs and Law and Justice – were also presented in the House. These reports were on Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2020; the Protection of Persons against forced Religious Conversion Bill, 2019 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Article- 223).

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved two separate motions to constitute Special Committee for development of erstwhile FATA and elect Standing Committees on Poverty Alleviation, Social Safety Division and Economic Affairs. Both motions were passed by the House.

National Assembly

NA rejects two bills, refers 11 bills to Committees

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters