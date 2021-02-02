ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Yields rise, curve steepens as investors embrace risk

  • The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 3 basis points at 1.1065%.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

CHICAGO: US Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday and the yield curve steepened as investors flocked to riskier assets like stocks, which opened higher.

The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 3 basis points at 1.1065%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , was last up 2.35 basis points at 98.96 basis points.

The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds , which is at levels last seen in 2016, was last at 143.50 basis points.

"It's a bit of a risk-on trade weighing on Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco, adding that corporate bond issuance was also fairly heavy this week.

The bond market was looking ahead to Wednesday's quarterly refunding announcement, which includes anticipated auction sizes for each maturity of notes and bonds. The US Treasury Department on Monday reported lower anticipated borrowing during 2021's first and second quarters along with a huge cash balance.

"I think the Treasury can keep issuance unchanged after it severely cut back the borrowing requirements for Q1 and Q2 with yesterday's announcement," Rupert said. "So I don't expect any increases in Treasury supply relative to kind of where we are right now."

The Treasury's borrowing estimates do not include assumptions for any future enacted coronavirus relief and stimulus-related measures, which it said could boost actual borrowing.

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives on Tuesday prepared to take the first step forward on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion package to aid the coronavirus-battered economy.

On Monday the Democratic president met with 10 Republican US Senators who are seeking a downsized $618 billion plan. While the White House said the discussion was "productive," Biden told the senators their plan did not go far enough. [ ]

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up less than a basis point at 0.1152%.

