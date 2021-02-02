ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Justice Qazi Faez Isa's cell phone hacked: SC spokesman

  • "The cell phone of Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked and there is suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship's number to anyone with ulterior motives."
  • Any messages or communication from Justice Isa’s cellphone should be considered “fake and false,” the spokesperson added.
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Feb 2021

Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa's cell phone has been hacked, the top court's public relations office revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

As per the PRO of the apex court, "The cell phone of Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked and there is suspicion that misguiding communication can be made from his lordship's number to anyone with ulterior motives."

Any messages or communication from Justice Isa’s cellphone should be considered “fake and false,” the spokesperson added.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court of Pakistan took oath as a judge of the apex court in 2014. He is viewed by many to be "an uncompromising bastion of justice in the country."

He has always held the principle that "no one is above the law," something which has been reflected in his work over the years.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa's cell phone hacked: SC spokesman

