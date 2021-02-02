ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand edges up on vaccine progress, stocks slide

  • The rand was 0.36% firmer at 15.0300 against the U.S. dollar, after earlier dipping below 15.00.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The rand edged up on Tuesday, supported by progress in South Africa's coronavirus vaccine purchases and an easing of lockdown restrictions, while stocks slipped slightly.

At 1515 GMT the rand was 0.36% firmer at 15.0300 against the U.S. dollar, after earlier dipping below 15.00.

The rand's attractive yield, or carry, compared to other emerging market currencies, continued to shield it from being negatively affected by signs of a weak local economy.

Factory activity data on Monday showed demand remained tepid in the continent's largest economy, while new car sales figures contracted again, falling 13.9% in January.

Market sentiment was boosted by the arrival of South Africa's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, one million doses of the AstraZeneca shot.

In a speech during which he lifted some coronavirus lockdown restrictions, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had secured almost enough doses to vaccinate its target of 40 million people, or two-thirds of the population.

"Mr Ramaphosa delivered good news on the vaccines front, but it remains to be seen if the country's notoriously inefficient bureaucracy can handle the massive undertaking that is inoculating two thirds of the population by year-end," Louw Nel at NKC African Economics said in a note.

The stock market retreated after early gains as mining companies lost steam even as investors stayed bullish on the prospects of a faster economic recovery with eyes on the U.S. stimulus aid.

The benchmark all-share index slipped 0.1% to end at 62,734 points while the blue chip top 40 companies index was down 0.15% to 57,585 points at 1500 GMT.

The diversified mining index slid 2.86% as platinum and gold prices dropped by over 2.8% and 1.3% respectively.

However, banking and financial stocks, often considered the true reflection of economic prospects, closed up more than 2%.

Bonds firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue ZAR2030= down 10 basis points to 8.545%.

rand

South African rand edges up on vaccine progress, stocks slide

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters