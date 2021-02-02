ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Bangladesh seek to open Test Championship account against Windies

  • The Tigers will take to the field against the Windies in the port city of Chittagong on Wednesday in their first Test in almost a year.
AFP 02 Feb 2021

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh will look to get their first points in the inaugural World Test Championship when they take on the West Indies in a two-Test series this month, captain Mominul Haque said Tuesday.

The Tigers will take to the field against the Windies in the port city of Chittagong on Wednesday in their first Test in almost a year.

It will be Bangladesh's first home Test in the World Test Championship, a competition where they have yet to secure any points.

"Since we are returning (to Test cricket), it gives us another opportunity to start afresh," Mominul told reporters at a virtual press conference.

"Every team is favourite on their home turf. That doesn't mean we are considering the West Indies as a weak team. We are concentrating on ourselves and we will try to give our best."

Before the coronavirus pandemic halted international sporting events, Bangladesh lost all their three Test Championship matches away against India and Pakistan.

In their last Test series against the West Indies at home in 2018, Bangladesh won 2-0.

The visitors are missing several key players, including regular captain Jason Holder, who opted not to travel due to coronavirus fears.

Unlike Bangladesh, the West Indies have played two Test series against England and New Zealand in the past eight months.

But West Indies coach Phil Simmons said late Monday the international outings would not be an advantage for his team.

"I think Bangladesh will always have edge no matter who they are playing at home, even though they haven't played cricket for a year. They are a very strong side when they play at home," he said.

"You can have a lack of international cricket, but you will be training properly. It takes away the rust, which is only a mental thing. It will go away after the first couple of hours of the first day."

The second Test will be held in Dhaka from February 11-15.

Bangladesh squad: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.

Bangladesh seek to open Test Championship account against Windies

