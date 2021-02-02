Govt focusing on transparency to improve national institutions: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said the government is focusing on transparency to improve national institutions.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said efforts are also being made to control inflation in the country.

The Information Minister said the climate change has cast negative impact on crops production hence the government had to import wheat and sugar commodities to meet the need of the market.

Replying to a question about price hike in different commodities after changes in petroleum prices, the minister said that petroleum prices are still lower in the country compared to what these should be.