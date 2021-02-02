PM Imran kicks off COVID-19 vaccine drive in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has kicked off Pakistan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination drive, reminding the masses to continue to follow precautions.

The first vaccine was administered to the health care worker in Islamabad in the presence of PM Imran, his adviser Dr Faisal Sultan, and National Command and Operations Centre chief Asad Umar.

While addressing to the gathering, Khan said, “The more you abide by coronavirus safety measures, the easier it will be to protect everyone from the virus."

"I congratulate [all those present here] for working at great speed to import a vaccine. We also thank China for gifting us 500,000 vaccines," he said.

The premier also sought to assure the nation that the vaccine distribution across the various provinces is being done in a "just" manner.

"No one should think we distributed more vaccines in a given province than in others."

He stressed the importance of healthcare workers getting the shot as "all over the world it is the healthcare workers that are most at risk".

"I also wish to stress to the nation the importance of coronavirus SOPs (standard operating procedures) and especially, wearing a mask.

On Monday, first batch of 500,000 vaccines, gifted by China, arrived in Pakistan via Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane.

Sindh will receive 8,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine which will be transported to Karachi via a commercial flight in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has asked the federal government to increase its quota of COVID-19 vaccines as 5,000 doses cannot cater to the requirement.

Pakistan has approved, among two other vaccines, the emergency use of one developed by Sinopharm, a state-run Chinese firm.