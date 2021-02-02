Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccination drive to be started in GB from Feb 15
02 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), the campaign of COVID-19 vaccination of frontline healthcare workers will be started from February 15.
This was stated by Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department's focal person for COVID-19, Dr Shah Zaman while talking to media in Gilgit on Tuesday.
He said about four thousand doses of vaccine will be transposed to Gilgit within next few days.
He said data of front line health workers including doctors and paramedical staff has been collected.
