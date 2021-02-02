Pakistan
President stresses on promoting virtual education to meet challenges
- He called for supplementing education with moral values to create an environment of humanity and respect in society.
02 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed on promoting virtual education to meet the challenges faced by current world.
Addressing the launching ceremony of virtual training program here on Tuesday, he called for supplementing education with moral values to create an environment of humanity and respect in society.
The President said education without moral values is meaningless and the country's youths should work hard and be honest in their actions and thoughts to help Pakistan become prosperous.
He expressed hope that Pakistan is at tipping point of becoming a great nation as per vision of our leader Quaid-e-Azam because it has the potential of creating leading personalities in different fields.
