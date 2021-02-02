Rupee gains 07 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 07 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs160.15 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs160.22.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.1 and Rs160.9 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 61 paisas and closed at Rs193.45 against the last day’s trading of Rs 194.06, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.52, whereas a decrease of 64 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs219.35 as compared to its last closing of Rs220.01.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 02 paisas each to close at Rs 43.60 and Rs 42.69 respectively.