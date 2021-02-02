ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC directs to shift Daniel Pearl murder accused Omar Sheikh to a rest house

  • The case was adjourned for two weeks.
APP 02 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to shift Ahmed Omar Sheikh, main accused in American Journalist Daniel Pearl's murder, from death cell to a government rest house in a couple of days.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the review petition filed by the Sindh government in American Journalist Daniel Pearl murder case.

The court also directed the provincial government to place security around the rest house and also directed not to provide mobile and internet facilities to the accused.

The bench also allowed Sheikh's family to stay with him at the rest house from 8am to 5pm.

The court once again turned sown the government's appeal to suspend the SHC's verdict regarding acquittal of accused and stated that the federal government could file an appeal against the SHC's decision.

The Sindh advocate general (AG) prayed before the court that Sheikh could escape after his release.

The court questioning the detention said, “Is it necessary to keep the accused in jail to prevent them from escaping?”.

Responding to the court's remarks, the provincial AG replied that detainees should not be allowed to stay with their families. "Sheikh can contact his family members via cell phone," the AG suggested.To this, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah responded that according to the government, Sheikh had already been using a cell phone in his jail.

The assistant advocate prayed the court to allow them keep the accused in Lahore.

The Advocate General said that if Ahmed Omer and others were released, they would escape. He prayed the court to suspend the release orders.

Justice Munib said that detention of the accused seemed to be a provincial matter. He said that the federal government had delegated its authority to the provinces. Apparently, only Advocate General Sindh had to be given notice, he added.

He observed that the notice was not issued to the Attorney General as the petitioner did not challenge the law.

The Attorney General said that the court could not deprive the federal government of its powers.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that there should be some material to use authority. He said the federal government may submit the material it had against the accused. Each case had a history but the court did not know the history of this case, he added.

The case was adjourned for two weeks.

Supreme Court

SC directs to shift Daniel Pearl murder accused Omar Sheikh to a rest house

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters