First Abu Dhabi Bank launches 400 million sterling bonds: document

DUBAI: First Abu Dhabi Bank launched on Tuesday 400 million pounds ($546.56 million) in bonds due in December 2025 at 98 basis points over UK gilts, a document showed.

Barclays, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), HSBC and TD Securities arranged the deal, another document also from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.

FAB had given initial price guidance of around 115 basis points over UK gilts due in September 2025 and received around 850 million pounds in orders for the debt sale, the documents showed.