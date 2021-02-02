Markets
First Abu Dhabi Bank launches 400 million sterling bonds: document
- Barclays, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), HSBC and TD Securities arranged the deal, another document also from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.
- FAB had given initial price guidance of around 115 basis points over UK gilts due in September 2025 and received around 850 million pounds in orders for the debt sale.
02 Feb 2021
DUBAI: First Abu Dhabi Bank launched on Tuesday 400 million pounds ($546.56 million) in bonds due in December 2025 at 98 basis points over UK gilts, a document showed.
Barclays, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), HSBC and TD Securities arranged the deal, another document also from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.
FAB had given initial price guidance of around 115 basis points over UK gilts due in September 2025 and received around 850 million pounds in orders for the debt sale, the documents showed.
PM Imran kicks off COVID-19 vaccine drive in Pakistan
First Abu Dhabi Bank launches 400 million sterling bonds: document
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Read more stories
Comments