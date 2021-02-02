Business & Finance
Canada's Imperial Oil posts quarterly loss on impairment charges
- The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a loss of C$1.15 billion, or C$1.56 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a profit of C$3 million, or breakeven per share, in the third quarter.
Updated 02 Feb 2021
Imperial Oil Ltd, one of Canada's biggest crude producers and refiners, on Tuesday swung to a quarterly loss, hit by impairment charges of C$1.17 billion ($913.35 million)related to abandoned assets in Alberta.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a loss of C$1.15 billion, or C$1.56 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a profit of C$3 million, or breakeven per share, in the third quarter.
PM Imran kicks off COVID-19 vaccine drive in Pakistan
Canada's Imperial Oil posts quarterly loss on impairment charges
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Read more stories
Comments