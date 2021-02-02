ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Aung San Suu Kyi loyalist says learned her health is good

  • There is no plan to move Daw Aung San Su Kyi and Doctor Myo Aung. It's learned that they are in good health.
  • He also posted that NLD members of parliament detained during the coup were being allowed to leave the quarters where they had been held.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

A senior official from the party of Mynmar's detained Aung Suu Kyi said on Tuesday that he had learned that her health was good and that she was not being moved from the location where she was being held after a coup against her government.

The whereabouts and condition of Myanmar's elected leader have not been made public since she was detained in the capital Naypyidaw by the military during the coup on Monday.

"There is no plan to move Daw Aung San Su Kyi and Doctor Myo Aung. It's learned that they are in good health," said Kyi Toe, a member of the National League for Democracy's central information committee in a Facebook post which also referred to one of her allies.

Reuters was unable to contact Kyi Toe for further comment and clarification as to how he obtained the information.

He also posted that NLD members of parliament detained during the coup were being allowed to leave the quarters where they had been held.

