ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Vaccine shortfall forces EU to modify jabs strategy

  • Gallina added that the Commission was now looking to the vaccines made by BioNTech/Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to fill the gap.
AFP 02 Feb 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said Monday a shortfall in deliveries from Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca had forced it to recalibrate its early coronavirus vaccination strategy.

The head of the Commission's health directorate, Sandra Gallina, told MEPs the firm has been able to guarantee just 25 percent of the more than 100 million doses promised and that this was "a real issue" for the EU's 27 countries.

"AstraZeneca was going to be the mass vaccine for quarter one," she said, referring to the first three months of 2021.

"The fact that AstraZeneca is not there in the quantities that were stipulated in the contract is quite problematic for all member states."

Gallina added that the Commission was now looking to the vaccines made by BioNTech/Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to fill the gap.

"There will be many more quantities in quarter two because there will be a new contract that will spring into action.

"So we will not have only BioNTech and Moderna but we will have BioNTech with a new contract, so it's double the quantities."

Her comments highlighted the tension between AstraZeneca and Brussels since the company unexpectedly announced on January 22 that it would not meet its scheduled deliveries.

The company's CEO has asserted that AstraZeneca only promised "best efforts" to meet its contract.

But Gallina said this caveat did not apply to producing and storing doses in the period before the vaccine was authorised on Friday.

"The schedules are fully binding when it comes to the vaccine order form between the member state and the company. So I don't see much of your best efforts there," she said.

She hinted at EU suspicions that AstraZeneca had funnelled some of its production meant for the bloc to Britain, with which it had a separate supply contract, stressing that "audits" were under way.

Gallina noted that under the EU contracts with vaccine-makers, "we have an ability either to receive the materials back or to receive... the amounts that we have paid".

The European Commission has allocated 336 million euros ($405 million) to AstraZeneca, though not all of that has been paid as part of it is contingent on delivery.

"I don't get the vaccine, you don't get the payment from the Commission," Gallina summed up.

She noted that the new mRNA technology used in the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine and a similar one by Moderna had shown "impressive" efficacy levels of over 90 percent in immunising against Covid.

AstraZeneca, which uses the adenovirus technique, has 60 percent efficacy, according to clinical data parsed by the European Medicines Agency.

Gallina said production of the BioNTech/Pfizer doses could be ramped up using other pharmaceutical companies' facilities, for instance ones offered by French company Sanofi, whose own vaccine bid has hit obstacles.

"Manufacturing is really the moment when we have a problem of constraint for the vaccines," Gallina said.

But she emphasised that "the problem will not be having the vaccines, the problem will be vaccination... We need to quickly look at how we can speed up vaccination once the vaccines are there."

Coronavirus AstraZeneca European Commission BioNTech Pfizer

Vaccine shortfall forces EU to modify jabs strategy

SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters