Florentino Pérez tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the club announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the La Liga holders said, “Real Madrid would like to inform that our president Florentino Pérez has tested positive in the COVID-19 tests that he periodically undergoes, although he is not showing any symptoms.”

Perez's positive test comes after Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane also tested positive last month.

Perez is in his second term as Real Madrid president, which began in 2009. He was also in charge of the club between 2000 and 2006.