Iran's parliament rejects proposed Rouhani budget

DUBAI: Iran's parliament on Tuesday rejected a draft state budget presented by pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani's government as factional tensions rise ahead of presidential elections next year.

The rejection came with a vote of 148 to 99, who already control parliament and the judiciary, appear poised to win the presidency in the June polls. Rouhani cannot run, having served two consecutive four-year terms.

In a session broadcast live on state radio, opponents of the budget, which had been amended by a parliament committee, said its heavy deficit and unrealistic oil income forecast would burden an economy already hit hard by US sanctions.

The government is expected to submit a new draft budget within two weeks, and if the fiscal impasse is not resolved a temporary budget would have to be passed for one to three months, senior lawmakers told Iranian news agencies.