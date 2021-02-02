Markets
One billion ounces of silver traded in London on Monday as prices surged
- The LBMA said that amount -- worth nearly $30 billion at current prices -- was just shy of the highest turnover recorded in data going back to 2018.
02 Feb 2021
LONDON: Around 1.006 billion ounces of silver traded in the London market on Monday as prices rocketed to their highest since 2013, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Tuesday.
