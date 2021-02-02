Schools may close again if COVID-19 cases increase: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said that schools might close in the province if the coronavirus infections continue to increase.

The announcement came a day after all of the educational institutions in the province reopened.

On February 1 all schools were reopened across the province except some, who were unprepared, said Ghani while addressing to press conference.

"Parents who do not want to send their children to schools can refrain from it. Also, the administration can't ensure SOPs' implementation; the parents should play their part in it as well," the education minister said.

He said that only 50 percent of the attendance was permitted in the school in a bid to curb the virus spread.

The government had conducted COVID-19 testing in schools and colleges, he said. Until now, the positivity rate in colleges is 1.9%, while in schools it stands at 5.9%.

The education minister highlighted that four colleges had been shut after several COVID-19 cases were reported there.

Sharing further statistics, he said that the government had conducted 11,845 tests in the province's schools' and from them, 546 came positive.

"As the minister, I want the education department to improve."