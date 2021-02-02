World
Coronavirus variant accounts for up to 20% of cases in Paris
- Salomon said tighter curbs were needed to rein in the pandemic.
02 Feb 2021
PARIS: The highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain now accounts for up to 20% of infections in the wider Paris region, a leading hospital executive said on Tuesday.
"We have initial results in the Paris region and they are not good", Remi Salomon, head of the medical committee of Paris hospitals group AP-HP told franceinfo radio. "We were at 6% to 7% on Jan 7, we reached 15% to 20% last week."
Salomon said tighter curbs were needed to rein in the pandemic.
Last week President Emmanuel Macron held off from imposing a third national lockdown, instead toughening COVID-19 border controls and reinforcing a nightly curfew.
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
Coronavirus variant accounts for up to 20% of cases in Paris
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike
Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM
Read more stories
Comments