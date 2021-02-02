ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
SUVs demand increase in Europe despite shift towards EV

  • Both South Korean companies Hyundai and Kia led the pack, making up 39% of battery-electric SUV and crossover volumes in 2020.
  • SUVs and crossovers are even more popular with hybrid buyers — accounting for 53% of plug-in hybrid electric-vehicle volumes last year.
BR Web Desk 02 Feb 2021

The sport-utility vehicles (SUV) and crossovers are by far the most sought out vehicles in the European market despite the trend of electric vehicles.

As per the report based on public data by automotive analyst Matthias Schmidt, the SUVs by far the most popular type of battery-electric vehicle in Europe, representing 27% of all registrations in 2020 and 29% in December alone.

Both South Korean companies Hyundai and Kia led the pack, making up 39% of battery-electric SUV and crossover volumes in 2020.

SUVs and crossovers are even more popular with hybrid buyers — accounting for 53% of plug-in hybrid electric-vehicle volumes last year.

Moreover, when it comes to hybrids, better is best. Premium brands made up 58% of all plug-in hybrid electric-vehicles in 2020.

Many of those cars were supplied by the German automotive giants: Volkswagen Group VOW, which owns Audi and Porsche, Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler DAI , and BMW BMW .

