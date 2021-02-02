Pakistani pharma announces to ensure availability of Sputnik V vaccine

AGP Limited, the Pakistani pharmaceutical company authorised to import and introduce the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine in Pakistan has said that it is now making efforts to ensure the availability of sufficient supplies of vaccine on an emergency basis.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on February 1st 2021 granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for ‘Gam-Covid-Vac’ combined vector vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection caused by SARS CoV-2 virus.

The vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russia one of the world's leading research institutions. This vaccine has been approved by 15 countries including Russia, Hungary, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates with registrations underway in several other countries.

“As per the Interim Clinical Study Report which is based on the Phase III trials of 21,862 volunteers the efficacy of Sputnik V has been determined at 91.6% with 100% efficacy against severe cases of COVID-19. The vaccine has a good safety profile and in particular there are no strong allergy is caused by the vaccine,” stated the pharma.

“This is by far the most effective COVID-19 vaccine to have received EUA in Pakistan and can be administered two persons aged 18 and above including persons aged above 60,” it added.