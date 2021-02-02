ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 38.62 (0.78%)
BR30 25,939 Increased By ▲ 242.95 (0.95%)
KSE100 46,589 Increased By ▲ 340.74 (0.74%)
KSE30 19,407 Increased By ▲ 198.55 (1.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Boeing says 118 orders for 777X no longer firm under accounting rules

  • Customers for the 777X include Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd , Singapore Airlines Ltd, ANA Holdings Inc and Lufthansa.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

Boeing Co said on Monday that 118 orders for its 777X widebody plane under development are no longer seen as firm under accounting rules that require it to regularly assess their viability, leaving it with 191 solid orders for the model.

Boeing last week announced a $6.5 billion charge on the 777X in part due to weaker-than-expected demand for the model. It also pushed back its entry into service by a year to late 2023 in anticipation of a longer, costlier certification process.

"Delays on the 737 MAX and 777X programs have resulted in, and may continue to result in, customers having the right to terminate orders and or substitute orders for other Boeing aircraft," the manufacturer said in a regulatory filing.

Customers for the 777X include Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd , Singapore Airlines Ltd, ANA Holdings Inc and Lufthansa.

Boeing lists 350 orders on its website, although some customers have indicated they would like to reduce their orders or push back delivery dates as they grapple with a plunge in international travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of 2019, Boeing had listed 309 of the 777X orders as firm, meaning it was confident customers still planned to buy that many planes and could finance their purchase.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said last week on an earnings call that the company's order backlog had fallen during the fourth quarter of 2020 due to its accounting standard assessment, including the revised schedule for the 777X.

Qatar Airways Etihad Airways Emirates NBD 777X Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith

Boeing says 118 orders for 777X no longer firm under accounting rules

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters