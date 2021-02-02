ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,990 Increased By ▲ 38.01 (0.77%)
BR30 25,934 Increased By ▲ 238.39 (0.93%)
KSE100 46,568 Increased By ▲ 319.35 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,396 Increased By ▲ 187.78 (0.98%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's short-term money rates fall to 2-week low as PBOC injects liquidity

  • Yuan borrowing also declined in Hong Kong. The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH HIBOR) for overnight tenor fell to 2.34183%, down from 3.64591% on Monday.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: China's short-term money rates eased to two-week lows on Tuesday as signs of liquidity tension in the interbank money markets started to fade, traders said.

The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the one-week tenor, the Chinese yuan equivalent of Libor, fell to 2.241%, the lowest level since Jan. 18, compared with a near six-year high of 3.194% in previous session.

The volume-weighted average rate of benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market dropped to a two-week low of 2.2285% at midday, compared with the previous close of 3.1656%.

Short-term funding cost in China started to pick up earlier last week as the central bank refrained from making its usual substantial liquidity injections to meet high demand for cash ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holidays, which starts on Feb. 11 this year.

Due to coronavirus fears, authorities are seeking to discourage people from travelling or visiting too many friends and relatives during the break, which should lessen demand for cash this year.

Some analysts say this is one of the reasons why there has been no reduction in the banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) ahead of the holiday this year. The other reasons include a desire to avoid creating excess liquidity that could fuel potential bubbles in the property and share markets.

On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 78 billion yuan ($12.07 billion) into money markets through open market operations, bringing total net injection to 176 billion yuan so far this week. But it drained a total of 216.5 billion yuan in January.

Yuan borrowing also declined in Hong Kong. The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH HIBOR) for overnight tenor fell to 2.34183%, down from 3.64591% on Monday.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) 10 billion yuan quota for intra-day yuan funding has been utilised less than 30% on Tuesday morning, according to Refintiv data.

People's Bank of China Interbank Shanghai Interbank Hong Kong Monetary Authority CNH Hong Kong Interbank Refintiv SHIBOR

China's short-term money rates fall to 2-week low as PBOC injects liquidity

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters