Business & Finance
Turkey raises special consumption tax on electric vehicles to 10-60%
- It said that for vehicles with an engine power of up to 85 kilowatts (kW), it raised the tax to 10% from 3%, for vehicles with a power of between 85-120 kW to 25% from 7%.
02 Feb 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkey has raised the special consumption tax level on solely electric motor vehicles from between 3-15% to 10-60%, according to a presidential decision published in the country's Official Gazette on Tuesday.
It said that for vehicles with an engine power of up to 85 kilowatts (kW), it raised the tax to 10% from 3%, for vehicles with a power of between 85-120 kW to 25% from 7% and for vehicles with a power of over 120 kW to 60% from 15%.
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
Turkey raises special consumption tax on electric vehicles to 10-60%
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike
Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM
Read more stories
Comments