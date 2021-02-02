World
Thailand reports 836 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
- The COVID-19 taskforce said two new deaths were confirmed.
02 Feb 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 836 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its total infections to 20,454.
The COVID-19 taskforce said two new deaths were confirmed, taking total fatalities to 79 since the country's first cases in January last year.
