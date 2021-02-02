Singapore Exchange issues convertible bonds of $289.92mn

Singapore Exchange said on Tuesday it had issued convertible bonds worth 240 million euros ($289.92 million) to institutional investors through its unit SGX Treasury I Pte Ltd.

The three-year zero-coupon bonds could be converted into ordinary shares of the company at an initial conversion price of S$13.0944 ($9.84), it said, at a 32% premium over Monday's closing price of S$9.92.

The offer had been more than four times oversubscribed.

The Singapore bourse operator said proceeds from its maiden convertible bond issuance would be used to refinance existing debt, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte were the appointed global coordinators and bookrunners for the bond issue, the company added.