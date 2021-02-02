High-end Hisense LED TVs introduced in Pakistan

KARACHI: Tri-Angels Electronics Pvt Ltd, one of Pakistan’s fastest growing company, has marked another milestone in bringing the most high-end television technology to the country with Hisense’s 85” 4K Smart ULED TV. 85” is the largest size screen in LED TV in Pakistan which now has great demand in Pakistan.

Tri-Angels Electronics will be unlocking another milestone by starting its manufacturing of 75” LED TV from February 2021 allowing customers to choose from a large variety of latest technology devices. It already offers a wide range of Hisense 4K Smart LED TVs in Pakistan with available sizes ranging up to 65”.

Tri-Angels Electronics Pvt is an ISO Certified, sole distributor and manufacturer of Hisense products including televisions and residential air-conditioners in Pakistan. The company has incorporated the latest version of the operating system, i.e. Android 10.0 into the products that they provide to consumers. Tri-Angels Electronics also offers Voice-Enabled Remote Controls across all models providing a unique and elevated to customers. The company also offers air conditioners from Hisense which is branded as the Inverter AC expert in two categories which include Split and Floor Standing types.—PR

