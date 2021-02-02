ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ADR Act, 2017: Panel of neutrals to be reduced to seven

Mushtaq Ghumman 02 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to reduce the panel of neutrals from nine to seven established under Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2017 , as one member has expired due to Covid-19 while another has been elevated as judge Islamabad High Court (IHC), official sources told Business Recorder.

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2017, has been enacted to facilitate settlement of disputes expeditiously without resort to formal litigation. Section 4 of the Act provides that the federal government, after consultation with the high court, shall notify, in the official gazette, a panel of neutrals from amongst lawyers with at least seven years practicing experience, retired judges, retired civil servants, Ulema, jurists, technocrats and experts and such other persons of repute and integrity having such qualifications and experience as may prescribed.

In this regard Alternative Dispute Resolution Rules, 2018 have been prescribed. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was consulted in the matter and provided the following panel with the approval of the Chief Justice:- (i) Mr. Justice (Retd), Sardar Muhammad Aslam; (ii) Mr. Justice (Retd), Moulvi Anwar ul Haq; (iii) Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandran , Advocate Supreme Court (Member Islamabad Bar Council); (iv) Tahir Abbasi, Advocate Supreme Court; (v) Ms. Shireen Imran, Advocate Supreme Court; (vi) Ms Humaira Masihuddin, Advocate Supreme Court; (vii) Hafiz Arfat Ahmed, Advocate;(viii) Ms Hadiya Aziz Advocate and; (ix) Ms. Natalya Kamal Advocate.

From amongst the panel, Mr. Justice (Retd), Sardar Muhammad Aslam has expired due Covid-19 and Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandran Advocate Supreme Court, has been devoted as a judge of IHC.

In view of the existing scenario, Ministry of Law and Justice has Cabinet’s approval and notification of the following panel of Neutrals in accordance with Alternative Dispute Resolution Rules, 2018 read rood with Section (1) of the Act, has been issued: (i) Justice (retired) Moulvi Anwar ul Haq; (ii) Tahir Abbasi, Advocate Supreme Court; (iii) Ms. Shireen Imran, Advocate Supreme Court; (iv) Ms Humaira Masihuddin, Advocate Supreme Court; (v) Hafiz Arfat Ahmed, Advocate; (vi) Ms Hadiya Aziz, Advocate and; (vii) Ms. Natalya Kamal Advocate.

