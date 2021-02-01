Anti encroachment operations carried out in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An anti encroachment operation was carried out in parts of city and Latifabad talukas here on Monday in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner City Arbab Ibrahim led the drive in parts of Phuleli and Heerabad areas.

The operation started from the Phuleli canal and concluded at the City Gate hotel adjacent to the Central Prison.

Some local residents resisted the demolition but the authorities overpowered the protesters and continued the operation after a brief lapse.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Mangi led the anti encroachment campaign in Latifabad Unit 1 and GOR Colony.

With the help of heavy machinery the encroachments from the roads and footpaths were removed.

The district administration and Anti Encroachment Cell of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was assisted by the Rangers and the police in the drive.

The operation would continue on a daily basis as the SHC had given time till March 1 to the district administration Hyderabad to remove all encroachments from the city.