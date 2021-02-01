China remains top importer among other countries: SBP

ISLAMABAD: China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the first half of the current financial year (2020-21), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

The total imports from China during July-December (2020-21) were recorded at $5730.084 million against the $4878.751 million during July-December (2019-20), showing an increase of 17.44 percent during the period, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

This was followed by UAE, where Pakistan imported goods worth $3300.862 million against the imports of $3643.200 million last year, showing negative growth of 9.39 percent.

Singapore was the at third top country from where Pakistan imported products worth $1341.440 million against the imports of $1081.356 million last year, showing growth of 24.05 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani imports from Saudi Arabia stood at $1037.234 million against $747.506 million during last year, showing growth of 38.75 percent while the imports from United State of America (USA) were recorded at $993.583 million against $977.529 million last year, showing increase of 1.64 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from Malaysia were recorded at $564.809 million against $469.489 million where as the imports from Kuwait were recorded at $533.435 million against $502.875 million last year.

During July-December, the imports from South Korea were recorded at $578.304 million against $344.583 million whereas the imports from Indonesia at $514.480 million against $512.043 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Japan were recorded at $549.307 million against $596.552 million where as the imports from Switzerland stood at $563.322 million against $279.689 million.

Similarly, the imports from Germany during the period under review were recorded at $502.622 million against $468.771 million while the imports from Thailand stood at $428.534 million against $395.430 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Qatar were recorded at $450.231 million during the current fiscal year compared to $958.823 million last year, whereas the imports from UK stood at $380.583 million against $353.364 million.