Rupee sheds 12 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 12 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs160.22 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs160.10.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160 and Rs160.8 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 17 paisas and closed at Rs194.06 against the last day’s trading of Rs 193.89, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of 91 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs220.01 as compared to its last closing of Rs219.10.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 43.62 and Rs 42.71 respectively.