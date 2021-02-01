ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
Pakistan

SC orders Punjab govt to submit response over early dissolution of local governments in province

  • Further hearing of the case would be held on Thursday.
APP 01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Monday sought a written reply from the Punjab government on the early dissolution of local governments in Punjab by February 4.

The court had issued a written order of the January 28 hearing in local body election case.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqar had heard the case.

The court in its hearing stated that the Chief Election Commissioner had said that local governments in Punjab were dissolved prematurely, which the Chief Election Commissioner declared illegal.

The court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit details of the meeting regarding the local body elections and also ordered the Election Commission and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to submit progress report.

Further hearing of the case would be held on Thursday.

