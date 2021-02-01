Sania Nishtar visits BISP, registers children in WeT Program

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday visited Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) office here at Hayatabad and registered children in Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) Program to support primary level education.

On this occasion Dr Sania Nishtar gave detailed briefing about the WeT Program to representatives of World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

She said that under this program Rs 1,500 cash quarterly to male students and Rs 2,000 to female school students aging 4-12 years is being given.

She said BISP WeT programs aimed at creating long term sustainable awareness on the importance of primary education among BISP beneficiary families and to increase enrolment and attendance of children in schools for primary education.

Dr Sania said that the program contributes towards three of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which is to end poverty in all its form, ensure inclusive and equitable quality education, promotion of lifelong learning opportunity and to achieve gender equality, empower all women and girls.