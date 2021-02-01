ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vaccination against COVID-19 from January 3

  • She said health workers pertaining to private sector are also to be administered the much needed vaccine in the first phase of the scheme.
APP 01 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Vaccination against COVID-19 will begin in Sindh from Wednesday with front line health workers handling corona patients to be inoculated on priority basis, said provincial health minister, Dr. Azra Peechuho on Monday.

Talking to media, she said Chinese vaccine Sinoform, established to have 90 percent efficacy rate is also to be used, as in other parts of the country, and will be initially available at different healthcare facilities of Karachi.

These were cited to include Korangi Hospital, Urban Healthcare Center in Malir, Ojha Hospital, Qatar Hospital, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, Khaliq Dino Hospital, Liaqutabad Hospital.

Liaqut University of Medical Sciences (LUMS) -Jamshoro and MCH Center at Shaheed Benazirabad Bhutto were said to have been made adult vaccination center( AVC), adequately equipped to deliver the needed service.

She said health workers pertaining to private sector are also to be administered the much needed vaccine in the first phase of the scheme.

Dr. Azra Peechuho said training of personnel is an important component of the exercise with due care that vaccination is done in the best possible and most effective manner.

Keeping in view the peculiar situation in Karachi, reporting the highest number of cases in the province, the health minister said facility has been ensured in each of its districts.

Citizens above 60 years of age were said to be administered anti-corona vaccine in the second phase of the exercise.

She reiterated that districts reporting highest number of the COVID cases have been given preference in terms of vaccination center adding that number of these facilities will be gradually increased with due care for their existence in other districts too.

Sindh Minister for Health said citizens in general (below 60 years) will be vaccinated in the third phase, mainly those with health conditions that may be compromising their immunity against the infection.

COVID 19

Vaccination against COVID-19 from January 3

PM Imran answers citizens' questions on telephone

Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters