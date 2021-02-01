ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
Court convicts man for cheating public

  • Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan announced the decision on proving charges in reference No 22/2019, filed by NAB Lahore against Muhammad Muzamil.
APP 01 Feb 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday handed down seven-year imprisonment to an accused involved in cheating the public at large.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100 million on the accused, Muhammad Muzamil, and ordered for auction of his property for the sake of recovery of looted money.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan announced the decision on proving charges in reference No 22/2019, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore against Muhammad Muzamil.

As per reference, the convict induced the public at large on the pretext that he was running a lawful business in the name of Al Khursheed Group and guaranteed for better investment results as compared to the current banking system . He also assured the public that they would get brand new China motorbikes or profit on their principal amount as the investment of Rs 25,000 each.

Moreover, the convict led the general public to believe that he booked bikes from different manufacturers and companies on cheaper rates and sells those while earning handsome profit. Thus the convict dishonestly extracted an amount of Rs 9,8647,000.

Around 98 complainants had approached the National Accountability Bureau Lahore regarding the scam. NAB Lahore director general authorised an Inquiry which was subsequently converted into an investigation in December 2018 and then the reference was filed.

