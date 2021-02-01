IHC extends stay order on FIR against woman lawmaker

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday extended the stay order for two weeks against registration of first information report against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s lawmaker Kanwal Shauzab and sought assistance pertaining to anti cyber crime laws.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, instructed the director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to send a senior official on next hearing to answer.

The court also appointed president Islamabad High Court Bar Association and Vice chairman Pakistan Bar Council as amicus curiae and stated that the court would view the use of powers by the FIA in this case. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

It may be mentioned here that a few weeks ago, a conflict was happened between a citizen of Islamabad and Kanwal Shauzab. The lower court had ordered to register an FIR against the lawmaker on the application of citizen. However, the MNA approached the IHC against the lower court’s decision.