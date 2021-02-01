ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021
Pakistan

IHC extends stay order on FIR against woman lawmaker

  • Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, instructed the director general FIA to send a senior official on next hearing to answer.
APP 01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday extended the stay order for two weeks against registration of first information report against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s lawmaker Kanwal Shauzab and sought assistance pertaining to anti cyber crime laws.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, instructed the director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to send a senior official on next hearing to answer.

The court also appointed president Islamabad High Court Bar Association and Vice chairman Pakistan Bar Council as amicus curiae and stated that the court would view the use of powers by the FIA in this case. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

It may be mentioned here that a few weeks ago, a conflict was happened between a citizen of Islamabad and Kanwal Shauzab. The lower court had ordered to register an FIR against the lawmaker on the application of citizen. However, the MNA approached the IHC against the lower court’s decision.

IHC extends stay order on FIR against woman lawmaker

