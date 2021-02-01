ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
Asad declares youth's participation important in decision making

  • The minister said that youth had played an important role for a real change in the country.
APP 01 Feb 2021

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not generate personal assets like previous rulers but only work for betterment of the poor people.

He expressed these views while addressing to the Youth Convention here, attended by central PTI Youth wing leadership of different districts of northern Sindh.

He said that the youth's participation in decision making including social, cultural and economic affairs, was very important for the bright future of the country.

He said that the youth of the country had the ability to compete at all international levels.

He urged the youth to work for humanity, adding that we need to study humanity because without reading humanity you can not create a solid impact.

The minister said that youth had played an important role for a real change in the country.

Later, talking to journalist, Asad Umar said that the PPP's Sindh government was politicising the coronavirus vaccine despite of not having a single dose of the vaccine.

To a question, he said that whenever the federal government discussed about injustices against the people of Sindh, the Sindh government started to talk about the 18th amendment.

He further said he will request Prime Minister Imran Khan to take responsibility for the people of Sindh and protection of their lives and livelihood.

