Ten Billion Tsunami is globally acclaimed project: Zartaj Gul

  • She said that a drive would be initiated against the use of polythene bags despite ban in the federal capital.
APP 01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that Ten Billion Tree Tsunami plantation project is the most successful initiative of the present government which has been acknowledged at international forums.

Speaking on the motion raised by Senator Sherry Rehman, the state minister said that the present government has aken various initiatives to protect the coming generation from increasing environmental degradation issues and provide them clean and green environment.

She said that Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project was transparently implemented and being monitored at different levels.

She said that a drive would be initiated against the use of polythene bags despite ban in the federal capital.

Zartaj Gul said that Pakistan has least share in global emissions causing climate change being faced by the world but unfortunately Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries due to its geographic location.

She said that environmental conservation was the top most priority of the present government.

She said that according to the international Sustainable Development (SDG) report 2020, Pakistan has met SDG-13 on climate action, adding that it was a great achievement.

The minister said that National Electric Vehicle Policy was introduced to control air pollution in the country due to large share of transport sector in smog and main cause of air pollution.

She said that Punjab government in collaboration with climate change took actions and fined vehicles causing air pollution.

Zartaj Gul said that provinces should adopt the directives and guidelines regarding climate issues.

She said that around 72 percent brick kilns were converted on Zig-Zag technology only in Punjab province.

The minister said that crop burning issue was also one of the cause of air pollution.

Earlier, Senator Sherry Rehman moved the Motions that this House may discuss the rise in air pollution levels in Pakistan.

Criticizing PPP previous government, Senator Mohsin Aziz said that climate related issues were the top priority of the present government.

He said that Billion Trees Tsunami project was initiated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was acknowledged at international levels.

He said that government is making efforts to preserve national parks in the country, adding that Electrical vehicle production was already started in the country. He said that Zig-Zag technology was introduced by the incumbent government.

Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi said that pollution issue was not limited to Lahore or Karachi but Quetta city was also facing it.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq said that air pollution is causing serious health issues. She said that we need to improve the water quality and need to introduce a strategy for overcoming these issues related to pollution.

Senator Rukhsana Zubairi, Senator Bushra, Senator Sarfaraz Bugti also spoke on the motion.

