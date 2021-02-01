ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
2 week-long anti-typhoid drive kicks off

  • Hussain urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society.
APP 01 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: A two week-long special drive to administer anti-typhoid vaccine to more than 1.8 million children from nine months to 15 years of age kicked off here on Monday.

Pediatric Association Pakistan President Professor Rai Muhammad Asghar inaugurated the drive by injecting anti-typhoid vaccine to a child here at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he said typhoid fever was caused by salmonella typhi and signs and symptoms of typhoid fever were different in children than those in adults.

He urged the parents to come forward and vaccinate their children to avoid them from this deadly disease.

He said if typhoid was not treated timely it may have many complications.

Meanwhile, in-charge district vaccination programme Chaudary Muhammd Hussain told APP that 1,101 mobile teams were participating in the two week-long drive from February 1 to 15 to cover 1,876,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign in the 123 union councils of the district.

He said staff deployed for the campaign had been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society.

